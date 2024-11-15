Left Menu

Belarus Crackdown: Lukashenko's Pre-Election Sweep Tightens Grip

Ahead of Belarus' January elections, authorities have detained over 100 relatives of political prisoners. President Lukashenko is seeking a seventh term amid heightened repression, targeting those linked to imprisoned dissidents. Opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya and activist groups condemn the regime's tactics, warning of increased risks for active Belarusians.

In a pre-election crackdown, Belarusian authorities have arrested over 100 relatives of political prisoners, according to rights activists. The wave of detentions seems aimed at quelling any remaining opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking a seventh term in the upcoming election.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus' opposition leader currently in exile, criticized the arrests as an attempt to dismantle solidarity ahead of what she terms a 'pseudo-election.' Andrej Stryzhak of the BySol group, which aids political prisoners, reports an increase in evacuation requests as fear grips those still politically active.

Observers note the contradiction in Lukashenko's messaging, as he pardoned 146 political prisoners while simultaneously intensifying repression. Critics argue that these moves are designed to present an image of negotiation with Western powers, despite ongoing internal crackdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

