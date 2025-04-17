Cleric Slams Opposition Over Waqf Act Petitions in Supreme Court

In a vociferous denunciation, Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain on Thursday lambasted opposition petitions against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, currently under review by the Supreme Court. He described the petitions as misleading and an attempt to squander judicial resources.

Husain expressed confidence in the constitutionality of the Act, noting that it was legitimately passed by Parliament and signed by the President. He argued that the opposition sought to distract from their own scandals and emphasized the importance of the Act for the poor.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court may soon pass an interim order to halt certain controversial provisions within the Act. This comes amid fresh concerns over violent incidents in Murshidabad, with a three-judge bench contemplating the legal ramifications of the Act.

