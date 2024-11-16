Left Menu

Haryana BJP Boosts Membership Drive Amid Political Jabs

Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli spearheads the party's membership drive in Gurugram, emphasizing respect for party workers. He highlighted the party's target of enrolling 50 lakh members in Haryana while criticizing Congress for its recent electoral performance. The campaign focuses on fortifying the party's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-11-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 01:03 IST
Haryana BJP Boosts Membership Drive Amid Political Jabs
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli visited Gurugram on Friday as part of a major push to reinforce the party's ongoing membership initiative. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging party workers who significantly contribute to the party's stature.

Badoli addressed a press conference, where he expressed optimism about reaching the state target of 50 lakh members, building on the 33 lakh new members enrolled in 2019. He highlighted the campaign's aim to cement the party's organizational strength in the public interest.

In a critique of the Congress, Badoli remarked that the people of Haryana had seen through its 'balloon of lies' during recent elections. Gurugram BJP President Kamal Yadav assured Badoli of their commitment to meeting the membership targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024