Haryana BJP Boosts Membership Drive Amid Political Jabs

Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli visited Gurugram on Friday as part of a major push to reinforce the party's ongoing membership initiative. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging party workers who significantly contribute to the party's stature.

Badoli addressed a press conference, where he expressed optimism about reaching the state target of 50 lakh members, building on the 33 lakh new members enrolled in 2019. He highlighted the campaign's aim to cement the party's organizational strength in the public interest.

In a critique of the Congress, Badoli remarked that the people of Haryana had seen through its 'balloon of lies' during recent elections. Gurugram BJP President Kamal Yadav assured Badoli of their commitment to meeting the membership targets.

