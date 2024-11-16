Trump's New Energy Council: A Push for U.S. Energy Dominance

In a significant move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will head a new National Energy Council. The council's primary task is to accelerate energy production initiatives across the country.

According to Trump, the newly formed council will be instrumental in achieving what he terms 'U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE.' This goal will be pursued by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, boosting private sector investments across various economic sectors, and prioritizing innovation over outdated regulations.

The Trump administration believes that these measures will significantly enhance the United States' energy output, placing the nation at the forefront of global energy production. With this new council, the administration is set on transforming the country's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)