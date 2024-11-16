Left Menu

Trump's New Energy Council: A Push for U.S. Energy Dominance

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to lead a newly formed National Energy Council. This council aims to boost U.S. energy production by reducing regulations, encouraging private sector investments, and prioritizing innovation to achieve energy dominance.

Updated: 16-11-2024 02:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will head a new National Energy Council. The council's primary task is to accelerate energy production initiatives across the country.

According to Trump, the newly formed council will be instrumental in achieving what he terms 'U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE.' This goal will be pursued by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, boosting private sector investments across various economic sectors, and prioritizing innovation over outdated regulations.

The Trump administration believes that these measures will significantly enhance the United States' energy output, placing the nation at the forefront of global energy production. With this new council, the administration is set on transforming the country's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

