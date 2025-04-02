Left Menu

Celebrating Space, Science, and Innovation: A Night of Honors and Inspiration

The 5th Annual Celebration of Space Exploration and NH–UNS Junior Research Fellowship Medalling Ceremony was held in Trivandrum. The event featured keynote speaker Dr. Kartik Sheth of NASA, celebrated trailblazers in science and technology, and honored 28 exemplary scholars, setting the stage for future scientific progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:25 IST
Dr. Kartik Sheth
  • Country:
  • United States

The 5th Annual Celebration of Space Exploration and the NH–UNS Junior Research Fellowship Medalling Ceremony illuminated the vibrant city of Trivandrum on April 2, 2025, at the prestigious Hotel Hycinth. Organized by the UNS Research Council in collaboration with NH Groups, the event resonated with passion for science and innovation.

A highlight of the event was the address by Dr. Kartik Sheth, a prominent NASA scientist, who captivated the audience with insights into his journey in space science. Dr. Sheth emphasized collaboration and innovation as key drivers behind NASA's successes and inspired young scholars to pursue their dreams in scientific fields.

Further acknowledging the achievements in science, 28 scholars were awarded the revered Junior Research Fellowship Medals. These rising stars in science and technology were celebrated for their contributions, embodying the spirit of research and dedication to pushing scientific boundaries for societal benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

