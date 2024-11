Iran Seeks Dialogue: A Meeting with Elon Musk Amidst Global Tensions

In an unexpected diplomatic move, Iran successfully arranged a meeting with Elon Musk to mitigate growing tensions with President-elect Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the interaction.

The meeting between Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani and Musk took place in New York, focusing on Iran's nuclear ambitions and its influence in the Middle East among other pressing issues.

No definitive actions were agreed upon during the discussions, underscoring the complexities of U.S.-Iran relations as Trump announced hardline choices for foreign policy roles, heightening Iran's diplomatic urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)