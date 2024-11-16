BJP Hits Out At Congress; Debates Welfare Schemes Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh criticized the Congress party on Saturday, highlighting its inefficacy in tackling poverty and insufficient provision of basic necessities like housing, sanitation, and health coverage. Singh juxtaposed these shortcomings with the BJP's welfare schemes, which include free rations, new housing projects, and improved sanitation and health insurance access.

Singh pointed to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's pledge to eradicate poverty and chided subsequent Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, for failing to fulfill it. He championed the Modi government's efforts, emphasizing its success in implementing inclusive welfare initiatives. 'These benefits are extended without discrimination, reflecting PM Modi's vision of inclusive development,' Singh stated.

In contrast, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and criticized its handling of land and business policies, suggesting they favor a few industrialists. Gandhi raised concerns about reduced reservations for backward classes and promised increased allocations if Congress assumes power. The November 20 elections in Maharashtra see both parties intensifying their campaign efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)