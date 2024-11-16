Left Menu

Transformative Leadership: India's Path to Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the shift from vote-bank politics to a governance model focused on national development and people's aspirations. During the HT Leadership Summit, he highlighted the government's increased budget, advancements in infrastructure, and successful initiatives, reinforcing citizens' trust and India’s rise as a risk-taking nation.

Updated: 16-11-2024 12:37 IST
At the HT Leadership Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the audience, highlighting a significant shift in governance from vote-bank politics to a nation-centric development model. He emphasized the government's determination to strengthen public trust and focus on the collective progress of the Indian population.

Modi outlined the impressive growth in the Union Budget from 16 lakh crore in 2014 to 48 lakh crore rupees today, demonstrating a robust commitment to infrastructure and public services. This evolution has spurred a resurgence of risk-taking culture among citizens, symbolizing India's progressive momentum.

Further, Modi noted past challenges such as the scarcity of LPG gas and celebrated the accomplishment of providing gas connections to all households. Reflecting on past turbulent times like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, he asserted the enhanced security measures, ensuring terrorists now feel vulnerable at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

