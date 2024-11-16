Left Menu

Power Play: Pawar vs Pawar in Baramati

Ajit Pawar's campaign faces formidable competition from the emotional influence of Sharad Pawar in Baramati. The constituency is witnessing an unprecedented political fervor. While Ajit aims for another straight term, Sharad leverages familial and emotional ties, making it an intense political contest.

In the vibrant political canvas of Baramati, Ajit Pawar's development-focused campaign is in direct contention with Sharad Pawar's emotional appeal to voters. As both sides ramp up their efforts, this battle is simultaneously a test of familial allegiance and political prowess.

Ajit Pawar, addressed as 'Dada', is known for his assertive presence and till now, an assumed victory in the constituency. However, this year sees him actively reaching out to voters, reflecting the high stakes of the election. His campaign encounters the weight of Sharad Pawar's legacy, who is pivotal in the development narrative of Baramati.

The split in the Pawar family has added layers to the race, drawing considerable public interest. While Sharad Pawar labels defectors as 'betrayers', Ajit Pawar treads carefully, choosing not to sharply criticize his uncle. This delineates a complex political landscape where personal relationships intertwine with electoral strategies.

