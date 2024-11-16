Left Menu

Ramamurthy Naidu's Critical Health Update

Ramamurthy Naidu, brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and former TDP MLA, is in critical condition owing to cardio-respiratory problems. He is hospitalized and on a ventilator in a private super-speciality hospital. Naidu served as an MLA from Chandragiri from 1994 to 1999.

Updated: 16-11-2024 13:33 IST
Ramamurthy Naidu, the brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), remains in critical condition according to hospital sources.

Naidu, who represented Chandragiri in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1994 to 1999, is undergoing treatment for serious cardio-respiratory issues. He was admitted to a private super-speciality hospital three days ago and is currently on ventilator support.

The hospital is monitoring Naidu closely as family, friends, and supporters await updates on his condition.

