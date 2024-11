Modi's Global Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties and Building on G20 Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a significant diplomatic journey, beginning with Nigeria and culminating in the G20 summit in Brazil. His agenda aims to build on the successes of India's previous G20 presidency.

In Nigeria, Modi will strengthen strategic partnerships, emphasizing shared beliefs in democracy and pluralism. His visit to Guyana will mark an unprecedented moment to reinforce bilateral relations based on shared heritage.

At Brazil's G20 summit, Modi will focus on meaningful discussions, continuing India's legacy and addressing global challenges alongside leaders like Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. The event highlights India's role within the G20 troika, alongside Brazil and South Africa.

