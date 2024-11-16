Left Menu

BJP Foresees Victory in Jharkhand Amidst Infiltration Concerns

Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP Chief, claims infiltration is impacting state demographics and predicts a BJP-led NDA victory. As infiltration allegedly reduces tribal populations, Marandi asserts that BJP holds a lead in key regions. The first election phase in Jharkhand concluded, with counting set for November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:15 IST
Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi has highlighted infiltration as a pressing issue affecting the state's demographic landscape. According to Marandi, feedback indicates a likely shift in power, with the Hemant Soren government on the brink and the BJP-led NDA poised to take control.

Marandi claims the party holds a lead in more seats than the majority required, citing the BJP's solid foothold in North Chotanagpur as a significant advantage. He underscores that infiltration has led to a worrying decline in the tribal population across Jharkhand, including a 16 percent drop in the Santhal Pargana division.

The first phase of the assembly elections closed on November 13, covering 43 out of 81 seats. With additional elections on November 20 for the remaining seats, all eyes are on the final count scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

