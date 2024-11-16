Left Menu

India-China Border Tensions Easing: Disengagement Marks New Chapter

India and China have addressed part of their border issues with a recent disengagement agreement in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that while this step may improve relations, it doesn't signify a complete reset in ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

India and China have successfully addressed a significant aspect of their ongoing border tensions by reaching a disengagement agreement last month. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that the disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has been effectively implemented.

Jaishankar highlighted that, although this agreement might lead to some improvement in bilateral relations, it should not be mistaken for a complete reset. The situation remains complicated, and the disengagement is but one step towards de-escalation.

Following the recent disengagement at strategic points like Demchok and Depsang, Indian and Chinese militaries have restarted patrols after a four-and-a-half-year hiatus. The focus now shifts to further de-escalation. Additionally, Jaishankar remarked on global political dynamics, appreciating India's political stability amidst widespread international instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

