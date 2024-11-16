Family Feud: Pawars Clash in Baramati Election Showdown

The electoral scene in Baramati has intensified as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faces off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar. The race has drawn significant attention, especially with Ajit's aunt, Pratibha Pawar, campaigning for her grandnephew Yugendra, despite traditionally abstaining from political events.

This high-stakes election comes in the wake of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) split last July, further fueling the competition between the ruling NCP and the opposition NCP (SP). As both factions escalate their outreach efforts, family involvement has become a focal point of contention.

Ajit Pawar publicly expressed his surprise at Pratibha's involvement in the campaign, highlighting the unusual nature of her participation. Meanwhile, elder statesman Sharad Pawar dismissed these concerns, asserting that family members routinely join in electioneering activities. The Baramati contest underscores the personal and political dynamics shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)