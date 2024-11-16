Left Menu

Family Feud: Pawars Clash in Baramati Election Showdown

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is in an electoral battle against his nephew Yugendra Pawar in Baramati. Tensions rise as family members, including Ajit's aunt Pratibha and Sharad Pawar's wife, campaign for opposing sides in the Maharashtra assembly elections after the NCP's split last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:39 IST
Family Feud: Pawars Clash in Baramati Election Showdown
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The electoral scene in Baramati has intensified as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faces off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar. The race has drawn significant attention, especially with Ajit's aunt, Pratibha Pawar, campaigning for her grandnephew Yugendra, despite traditionally abstaining from political events.

This high-stakes election comes in the wake of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) split last July, further fueling the competition between the ruling NCP and the opposition NCP (SP). As both factions escalate their outreach efforts, family involvement has become a focal point of contention.

Ajit Pawar publicly expressed his surprise at Pratibha's involvement in the campaign, highlighting the unusual nature of her participation. Meanwhile, elder statesman Sharad Pawar dismissed these concerns, asserting that family members routinely join in electioneering activities. The Baramati contest underscores the personal and political dynamics shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024