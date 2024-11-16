Modi's Global Diplomacy: G20 and Bilateral Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend the G20 Summit in Brazil, focusing on meaningful discussions building on India's past presidency. His visit includes Nigeria and Guyana, aiming to strengthen strategic partnerships. Modi's trip highlights engagement with the Indian diaspora and bilateral cooperation with various leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his upcoming participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil, emphasizing the importance of continuing meaningful discussions established during India's presidency of the group last year.
His visit spans Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, focusing on enhancing strategic partnerships and engaging with the Indian communities abroad.
At the summit, Modi, alongside other global leaders like Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, will further India's legacy and address the induction of the African Union as a G20 member, while also tackling the divisive Ukraine conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigeria's Growing Hunger Crisis: Economic Turmoil Fuels Food Insecurity
Nigeria's Economic Protests: Minors Among Charged for Treason
Justice Under Scrutiny: Nigerian Minors Facing Death Penalty Amid Surging Protests
Nigeria Confident in NUPRC’s Role to Advance Shell’s Onshore Divestment Amid Strategic Shift to Offshore and Gas Ventures
Passing of Nigeria's Army Chief: A Critical Time in Northeast Conflict