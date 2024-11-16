Modi's Global Diplomacy: G20 and Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his upcoming participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil, emphasizing the importance of continuing meaningful discussions established during India's presidency of the group last year.

His visit spans Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, focusing on enhancing strategic partnerships and engaging with the Indian communities abroad.

At the summit, Modi, alongside other global leaders like Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, will further India's legacy and address the induction of the African Union as a G20 member, while also tackling the divisive Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)