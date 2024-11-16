Iran Denies Elon Musk UN Encounter

Iran has firmly denied claims of a meeting between its United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, according to the country's official news agency, IRNA.

In response to reports from American media, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed surprise over the extensive coverage of the alleged meeting, which Iran categorically refutes.

The New York Times had alleged on Thursday that Musk, an advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's UN ambassador last Monday. However, Iranian officials insist that no such meeting took place.

