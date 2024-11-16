Left Menu

Iran Denies Elon Musk UN Encounter

Iran has strongly denied reports of a meeting between its UN envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk in New York. The claim was widely published in American media but has been dismissed by Iran’s officials, who express surprise at the media coverage surrounding the false report.

Updated: 16-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:03 IST
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Iran has firmly denied claims of a meeting between its United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, according to the country's official news agency, IRNA.

In response to reports from American media, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed surprise over the extensive coverage of the alleged meeting, which Iran categorically refutes.

The New York Times had alleged on Thursday that Musk, an advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's UN ambassador last Monday. However, Iranian officials insist that no such meeting took place.

