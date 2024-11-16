Left Menu

Biden and Xi's Pivotal Meeting: Navigating Cross-Pacific Tensions

Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC forum, aiming to ease tensions with challenges over cyber crime, trade, and Taiwan. As Trump's upcoming inauguration looms, both leaders address concerns including U.S. investment in China. Xi's strategic Latin America visit also underscores geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:32 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a critical discussion on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru. The aim is to lower tensions amid rising conflicts over cyber security, trade relations, and Taiwan, just as Donald Trump prepares to re-enter the White House.

Biden, concerned about a recent China-linked cyber breach affecting U.S. officials, will discuss these issues with Xi, alongside other significant matters such as Chinese support for Russia and the increasing pressure on Taiwan. This meeting bears significant implications as Pacific Rim leaders navigate the potential changes under Trump's forthcoming administration.

Meanwhile, Xi embarks on a diplomatic tour in Latin America, enhancing trade ties with countries like Peru and potentially expanding China's geopolitical influence, a move that worries U.S. officials. As Biden and Xi engage in talks, the focus remains on maintaining stability and addressing the complex economic and strategic rivalry between their nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

