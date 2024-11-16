Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes MVA 'Black Period' as Maharashtra Prepares for Elections

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has labeled the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra as a 'black period' characterized by corruption and inefficiency. Speaking in Thane, Shekhawat, a BJP leader, criticized the previous administration under Uddhav Thackeray for stalling vital development projects.

Shekhawat argued that the formation of the MVA—by reshaping alliances—disrespected the electorate's mandate from the 2019 elections, resulting in stalled projects like the Mumbai Metro and fiscal mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited Thackeray's governance as having lasting negative impacts on the state.

The Union Minister highlighted BJP's achievements, including significant poverty reduction and promises of infrastructure and tourism development. He called the election an opportunity to choose between 'false assurances and proven governance' and emphasized BJP's commitment to Maharashtra's growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)