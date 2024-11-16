Left Menu

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes MVA 'Black Period' as Maharashtra Prepares for Elections

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra as the state approaches assembly elections. He accused the MVA of corruption and inefficiency and praised BJP's development efforts, such as transforming Thane into a smart city and promoting tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:37 IST
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes MVA 'Black Period' as Maharashtra Prepares for Elections
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has labeled the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra as a 'black period' characterized by corruption and inefficiency. Speaking in Thane, Shekhawat, a BJP leader, criticized the previous administration under Uddhav Thackeray for stalling vital development projects.

Shekhawat argued that the formation of the MVA—by reshaping alliances—disrespected the electorate's mandate from the 2019 elections, resulting in stalled projects like the Mumbai Metro and fiscal mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited Thackeray's governance as having lasting negative impacts on the state.

The Union Minister highlighted BJP's achievements, including significant poverty reduction and promises of infrastructure and tourism development. He called the election an opportunity to choose between 'false assurances and proven governance' and emphasized BJP's commitment to Maharashtra's growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024