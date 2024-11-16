Political Tensions: Reddy Accuses Rival Leaders of Treachery

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra's leadership, accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of backstabbing their political mentors, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

During a rally in Chandrapur for an MVA candidate, Reddy urged the electorate to politically 'bury' Shinde and Ajit Pawar if they wish to hold their heads high. He alleged that both leaders had betrayed their mentors for personal gain, becoming subservient to Gujarat's political machinery.

Reddy also criticized the BJP's waning influence in major Indian cities and highlighted Telangana's progress, boasting of waived farmer loans, job creation, and successful government schemes, challenging the governance models of other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)