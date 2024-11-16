Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Blasts Samajwadi Party: A Call for Development and Unity in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizes the Samajwadi Party (SP) for neglecting development and fostering mafia dominance. At a rally, he emphasizes challenges like division based on caste and calls for unity and fair competitive examinations. Adityanath assures a riot-free environment and criticizes SP's approach towards politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) at a rally, accusing it of disregarding development and supporting mafia activities in the state.

Addressing a crowd at Sahso in the Phulpur Assembly segment, Adityanath claimed the SP prioritizes family interests over broader development, citing their opposition to major religious and cultural projects.

Positioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a force for positive change, Adityanath assured the electorate of a safer, more prosperous Uttar Pradesh, free from the divisive politics he attributes to his rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

