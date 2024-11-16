Yogi Adityanath Blasts Samajwadi Party: A Call for Development and Unity in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizes the Samajwadi Party (SP) for neglecting development and fostering mafia dominance. At a rally, he emphasizes challenges like division based on caste and calls for unity and fair competitive examinations. Adityanath assures a riot-free environment and criticizes SP's approach towards politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) at a rally, accusing it of disregarding development and supporting mafia activities in the state.
Addressing a crowd at Sahso in the Phulpur Assembly segment, Adityanath claimed the SP prioritizes family interests over broader development, citing their opposition to major religious and cultural projects.
Positioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a force for positive change, Adityanath assured the electorate of a safer, more prosperous Uttar Pradesh, free from the divisive politics he attributes to his rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Samajwadi Party
- mafia
- development
- rally
- bypoll
- BJP
- politics
- division
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Markets React to U.S. Election Uncertainty and Energy Stock Rally
Celebrating Haryana: 59 Years of Heritage and Development
Haryana's Future: From History to Developmental Promise
Labor Unions at a Crossroads: Kamala Harris Struggles to Rally Male Support
Eurozone Bonds Rally Amid U.S. Economic Slowdown