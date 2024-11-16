Sarma Accuses Soren: Pension Funds Politics in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging that he diverted old-age pension funds to finance the Maiya Samman Yojana scheme. Speaking at rallies in Jamtara and Dhanbad, Sarma criticized Soren for allegedly causing family disputes by reallocating funds intended for elderly pensions to other beneficiaries.

Sarma promised increased pension provisions if the BJP regains power, vowing to raise the old-age pension to Rs 2,500 and offer Rs 2,100 to women under the Gogo Didi Scheme. He characterized the election as a fight to protect Jharkhand's resources from infiltrators and accused the Congress and JMM of depending on such groups for votes.

Further, Sarma slammed Soren for failing to meet past election promises, including job creation and marriage gifts. He alleged financial mismanagement involving former minister Alamgir Alam, while also pointing to the deaths of youths in a failed recruitment drive as evidence of Soren's governance shortcomings. Sarma called for accountability and criticized local Congress leaders for encouraging infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)