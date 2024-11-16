Left Menu

Sarma Accuses Soren: Pension Funds Politics in Jharkhand

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of diverting old-age pension funds to the Maiya Samman Yojana scheme and creating family disputes. Sarma pledged to increase pension amounts if BJP returns to power, amid accusations of Soren's unfulfilled promises and reliance on infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:47 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging that he diverted old-age pension funds to finance the Maiya Samman Yojana scheme. Speaking at rallies in Jamtara and Dhanbad, Sarma criticized Soren for allegedly causing family disputes by reallocating funds intended for elderly pensions to other beneficiaries.

Sarma promised increased pension provisions if the BJP regains power, vowing to raise the old-age pension to Rs 2,500 and offer Rs 2,100 to women under the Gogo Didi Scheme. He characterized the election as a fight to protect Jharkhand's resources from infiltrators and accused the Congress and JMM of depending on such groups for votes.

Further, Sarma slammed Soren for failing to meet past election promises, including job creation and marriage gifts. He alleged financial mismanagement involving former minister Alamgir Alam, while also pointing to the deaths of youths in a failed recruitment drive as evidence of Soren's governance shortcomings. Sarma called for accountability and criticized local Congress leaders for encouraging infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

