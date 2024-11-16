Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns Amid Party Turmoil

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, facing pressure after the party's poor electoral performance. His resignation follows calls from rebel leaders, highlighting a major crisis in the 103-year-old party. This move sets the stage for electing a new party chief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following increasing pressure from party rebels amid the SAD's poor performance in recent elections.

Badal's departure marks a significant turning point for the party, which now faces the challenge of electing a new leader and rejuvenating its dwindling fortunes.

Rebel leaders welcomed his resignation as overdue, pointing to the SAD's diminishing influence under Badal's leadership and calling for a leadership shift to restore party credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

