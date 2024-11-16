BJP Chief's Rally Signals Winds of Change in Jharkhand
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holds a roadshow in Bokaro, expressing confidence in BJP's win in the Jharkhand elections. He cites unity among Adivasis and Hindus as key to BJP's strategy against the JMM. Sarma criticizes a police raid on Amit Shah and assures robust BJP performance.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, tasked with boosting BJP's prospects in the Jharkhand elections, held a dynamic roadshow in Bokaro on Saturday. Exuding confidence, Sarma proclaimed that both Adivasis and Hindus are rallying to oust infiltrators, a scenario he believes will thwart the return of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to power.
Highlighting the scale of public support, Sarma remarked, "This massive gathering makes it evident that change is imminent in Jharkhand... The lotus is set to bloom across the state." Moreover, Sarma took a swipe at the Jharkhand Police, accusing them of conducting a politically charged raid at the premises where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was lodging. He noted, "They found nothing. This act is politically motivated," demanding accountability from the Ranchi SP.
Looking ahead, Sarma expressed optimism for the BJP's electoral fortunes across regions like Dhanbad and Santhal Pargana, predicting a full majority government. Concurrently, Amit Shah accused Congress and allies within the INDIA bloc of attempting to shift reservations from SCs, STs, and OBCs to Muslims. He assured resolute opposition to any such changes, emphasizing the importance of the elections for Jharkhand's women, youth, and backward communities.
