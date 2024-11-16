Left Menu

Kejriwal Promises Gidderbaha Revamp Amidst Assembly Bypoll Campaign

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, pledged to complete 28 years' worth of pending work in Gidderbaha within two and a half years. His statement came during the bypoll campaign for AAP nominee Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon against Congress and BJP candidates. The bypolls are scheduled for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gidderbaha(Punjab) | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:28 IST
The seats in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala are set for bypolls on November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23. Kejriwal asserted that if voters choose an MLA from the party in power, their work would be prioritized and completed without financial constraints, referencing long-standing issues related to water, sewage, and infrastructure.

He further emphasized the achievements of the AAP government in Punjab, highlighting free electricity for domestic users and healthcare at mohalla clinics, alongside generating thousands of jobs. Kejriwal also campaigned in Barnala, urging voters to support AAP nominee Harinder Singh Dhaliwal for accelerated development projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

