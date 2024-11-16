Kejriwal Promises Gidderbaha Revamp Amidst Assembly Bypoll Campaign

Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has promised voters of Gidderbaha that all work pending for the past 28 years will be completed in the next two and a half years. This assurance came as part of his campaign for party nominee Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who is contesting against rivals from Congress and BJP in the upcoming assembly bypolls.

The seats in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala are set for bypolls on November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23. Kejriwal asserted that if voters choose an MLA from the party in power, their work would be prioritized and completed without financial constraints, referencing long-standing issues related to water, sewage, and infrastructure.

He further emphasized the achievements of the AAP government in Punjab, highlighting free electricity for domestic users and healthcare at mohalla clinics, alongside generating thousands of jobs. Kejriwal also campaigned in Barnala, urging voters to support AAP nominee Harinder Singh Dhaliwal for accelerated development projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)