Chaitar Vasava Pushes for Bhil Pradesh Statehood

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava from Gujarat has unveiled plans for a new tribal organization, named the 'Bhil Pradesh Mukti Morcha'. The group aims to pressure the government for the development of tribal areas and threatens to agitate for statehood if ignored.

The announcement was made during a celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Vasava highlighted that tribal communities have historically sacrificed for national development but have been neglected in terms of progress.

The proposed 'Bhil Pradesh' state would encompass regions from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with Kevadia as its capital. While the AAP leader is rallying support, BJP leader Mansukh Vasava expressed that the demand for statehood is unacceptable despite acknowledging tribal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)