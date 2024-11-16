Siddaramaiah's Legal Stand: Karnataka's Five Guarantees Under Scrutiny

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced his consideration of legal action against the BJP's Maharashtra unit, accusing them of disseminating false information regarding the implementation of his government's five guarantees. Addressing the media in Mangalwedha, Maharashtra, he claimed the BJP misled the public through false advertising.

Siddaramaiah, alongside Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and several ministers, is campaigning in Maharashtra to promote the guarantee schemes, which include free electricity, financial support for women and unemployed youths, and food security for underprivileged families. These measures, he asserted, are benefiting millions in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also criticized the central government for an alleged injustice in tax distribution, highlighting the disparity faced by Karnataka and Maharashtra in the allocation of central taxes. He noted that despite their high contributions, both states receive disproportionately low returns, with Karnataka receiving only 13-14 paise per rupee contributed.

(With inputs from agencies.)