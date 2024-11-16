Yogi Adityanath Mobilizes Support in Kanpur and Ghaziabad Roadshows

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the streets on Saturday, leading roadshows in Kanpur and Ghaziabad in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Sisamau assembly constituency.

The rally in Kanpur saw tight security, with over 200 policemen stationed on rooftops along the route, bolstered by paramilitary forces. The roadshow started from Bajaria and concluded at Sangeet Talkies, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic cries of BJP's slogans. Kanpur's market areas stayed closed during the event.

Adityanath's presence was marked by aerial entry via helicopter at ITI College in Pandu Nagar, from where he led the campaign to support BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi. Later, he attended another roadshow in Ghaziabad for candidate Sanjeev Sharma, amplifying BJP's electoral push ahead of the November 20 by-elections.

