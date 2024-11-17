Trump's Return and Xi's Call for Free Trade at APEC Summit
With Donald Trump's potential return as U.S. president, Xi Jinping advocates for free trade amidst rising protectionism at the APEC summit in Lima. Xi's diplomatic tour of South America includes a visit to Peru for the APEC summit and future talks with Joe Biden and attendance at the G20 summit.
As Donald Trump eyes a return to the U.S. presidency, his shadow looms over the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, urges the region to embrace free trade amid growing protectionism, according to reports from Chinese state media.
Speaking at the summit, Xi stressed the need to break down barriers that hinder the flow of trade, investment, and technology, as well as maintain a robust industrial supply chain. The address came during Xi's diplomatic mission to South America, which began earlier in the week. In Peru, Xi was present for the APEC summit and the inauguration of a new Pacific coast megaport. He is also scheduled for discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Saturday, marking their first meeting in seven months.
Next on Xi's itinerary is the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a state visit to Brazil, as China seeks to bolster its trade and influence across the continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
