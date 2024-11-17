Left Menu

APEC's Curtain Call: A Summit of Political Symbolism

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum concluded in Lima, leaving questions about future engagements in the shadow of incoming US President Donald Trump's policies. Leaders like Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, and Shigeru Ishiba met amid globalization discussions, with the US-China trade rivalry taking center stage. APEC's symbolic gestures highlighted deeper political undercurrents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:21 IST
APEC's Curtain Call: A Summit of Political Symbolism
  • Country:
  • Peru

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum wrapped up Saturday in Lima, following two days of meetings that seldom moved beyond generalities regarding robust economic engagement strategies. The annual summit ended in a spirit of detente that many fear might not reoccur for another four years.

Prominent leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, attended this week's APEC summit. This meeting comes at a time when US President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to retract America's leadership from global free trade initiatives.

An unexpected moment occurred when Biden arrived late to the traditional APEC family photo, which seemed to symbolize political dynamics. The absence highlighted the ongoing US-China trade and security tension, as Biden engaged in one final meeting with Xi during his presidential tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024