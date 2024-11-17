Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Nigeria: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Nigeria, embarking on a significant three-nation tour. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years, highlighting its diplomatic importance.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcomed Modi upon arrival, presenting him with the symbolic 'Key to the City' of Abuja, an emblem of trust and honor from the Nigerian people. The two leaders are set to hold discussions to enhance strategic partnerships and cooperation in essential sectors.

During his visit, Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception, especially from the Indian community in Nigeria. Following this leg, he is scheduled to attend the 19th G20 Summit in Brazil and subsequently visit Guyana, continuing his diplomatic mission across these strategic regions.

