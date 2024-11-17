Jharkhand Political Firestorm: Soren's Allegations and Social Media Campaigns
The Jharkhand Police filed FIRs against two social media operators for allegedly maligning Chief Minister Hemant Soren's image. Soren accuses the BJP of orchestrating 'shadow' campaigns with substantial spending on online ads. The issue is brought to the Election Commission by the JMM.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Police have initiated legal proceedings against the administrators of two social media platforms, citing allegations of a campaign designed to damage the reputation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state itself, according to a high-ranking official.
These FIRs were filed following accusations from Soren and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrated 'shadow' campaigns targeting the CM and state reputation.
Soren accused the BJP of pouring money into social media ads, claiming 95,000 WhatsApp groups are part of the campaign. JMM has alerted the Election Commission, which is investigating, as BJP denies the charges, labeling them Soren's desperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
