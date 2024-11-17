Manipur Unrest: Political Allegations Amidst Escalating Violence
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the ruling party of fueling violence in Manipur for political divide. Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancels Maharashtra rallies due to the unrest. Calls for PM Modi's intervention intensify, while protests target state officials' residences, prompting prohibitory orders and internet suspensions.
Amid fresh violence in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling party of wanting the border state to burn, citing it as a ploy of divisive politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has canceled his poll rallies in Maharashtra due to the escalating situation in Manipur.
Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the state's dire situation, claiming that the people will neither forgive nor forget his indifference. Since May 2023, Manipur has experienced severe violence and division, allegedly manipulated by the BJP for political gain.
Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to restore peace, amidst protests that saw residences of state ministers attacked and led to prohibitory orders and internet suspensions in the state. With lives lost and unrest spreading, public calls for government intervention intensify.
