Tension in Karnataka: Waqf Issue and Political Allegations Stir Controversy

Karnataka's Home Minister accuses BJP of using the Waqf issue politically. The BJP plans to escalate the matter, touring districts. Deputy CM Shivakumar blames BJP for seeking communal unrest. Allegations of land mislabeling have fueled tensions. The Congress counters BJP's commissions charges, questioning BJP's corruption claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:08 IST

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has accused the opposition BJP of wielding the Waqf issue as a political tool, warning against any attempts to disrupt the state's peace.

As the BJP intensifies its challenge against the Congress government, deploying teams to affected districts, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has criticized the BJP for allegedly inciting communal tensions. Concerns have risen over the marking of lands as Waqf properties, prompting the Chief Minister to revoke notices and amend land records.

Parameshwara also refuted claims of corruption against the Congress, questioning BJP's allegations and pointing out the successes of Congress schemes as factors in their electoral victory. He called for evidence from Prime Minister Modi regarding claims of bribery and corruption by the Congress in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

