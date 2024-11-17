Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Israel Calls Up Ultra-Orthodox for Military Service

The Israeli military has begun issuing call-up notices to ultra-Orthodox members, escalating tensions between religious and secular communities. This follows a Supreme Court ruling ending blanket exemptions for seminary students. The defense ministry aims to integrate these soldiers while preserving their religious practices, amid opposition from religious political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:33 IST
The Israeli military has escalated its call to service, targeting the ultra-Orthodox community, a decision likely to heighten the existing divide between religious and secular Israelis. This comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court decision eliminating long-standing exemptions for Jewish seminary students.

With conflicts continuing on multiple fronts, the defense ministry announced that 7,000 ultra-Orthodox individuals would receive notices. This decision, set to unfold gradually, follows an initial 1,000 members who were called up in July. The move aims to preserve religious practices while meeting military needs.

Yet, the policy has sparked friction within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, particularly from religious parties opposing the draft. Concerns about preserving religious identity have prompted some community leaders to advise non-compliance, as public pressure mounts to integrate these individuals into the military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

