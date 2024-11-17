Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Over Job Loss and Government Accountability

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the ruling BJP for its policies, attributing job loss in Maharashtra to project relocations to Gujarat, and addressed youth suicides linked to unemployment. She alleged government favoritism towards Adani, and underscored the need for accountability and job creation.

Updated: 17-11-2024 15:25 IST
In a fervent address at a rally in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, launched a scathing critique of the ruling BJP's policies. She accused the government of depriving Maharashtra of job opportunities by relocating major projects like Foxconn and Airbus to Gujarat. According to Vadra, these decisions have contributed to a spate of youth suicides linked to unemployment.

Vadra was pointed in her criticism of the state's Mahayuti government and their flagship scheme, Ladki Bahin, urging women to vote for improvements in quality of life rather than a cash benefit. She also vowed that if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) returns to power, they will ensure better economic conditions for farmers with a Rs 7,000 per quintal minimum support price for soybeans.

The Congress leader further alleged that national assets and key sectors like airports and ports are concentrated in the hands of one individual, Adani, alleging that government policies disproportionately favor him. Vadra urged a focus on job creation and accountability, promising that an MVA-led government would return the focus of politics to the people.

