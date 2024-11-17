Jammu and Kashmir: Tensions Rise Over Dual Power Centers

In a high-stakes security review meeting, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha faced criticism from the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday. Karra raised concerns about the creation of two power centers in the region, labeling it detrimental to national interests.

While Sinha conducted the meeting to address security issues in Jammu and Kashmir, Karra accused the BJP of indulging in jingoistic and divisive politics, asserting that the Congress party's ideology remains unshakeable despite the electoral losses.

Karra also reacted to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's remarks on BJP's use of Article 370 to weaken the Congress, echoing long-standing party grievances. Despite setbacks, Karra stressed that such attempts cannot erase the Congress's foundational beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)