Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Unemployment and Inflation Crisis

In a fiery statement on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP-led central government of being the catalyst behind rising unemployment and escalating prices of essential commodities. Speaking at an election rally in Bokaro, he charged the BJP with implementing misguided policies.

Yadav claimed that the BJP is actively misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to dismantle non-BJP state governments, citing his own legal troubles as examples of their political vendetta.

Furthermore, Yadav criticized the BJP for sowing discord between communities, specifically citing attempts to manipulate sentiments based on religious lines to detract from pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)