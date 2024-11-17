Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Polarizing Tactics

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has publicly condemned the BJP for its use of polarizing slogans such as 'vote jihad' and 'dharmyudh,' affirming that the Indian public is discerning and will not be influenced by these divisive tactics.

In a press conference, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan highlighted the BJP's strategy of aligning with smaller parties to weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, suggesting this tactic is destined to fail.

Pilot further criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's usage of the 'batenge toh katenge' slogan, urging instead for the promotion of education with 'padhoge toh badhoge' to drive progress. He also called for the Election Commission to address political rhetoric that incites religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)