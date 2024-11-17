Congress Gears Up for Grassroots Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir
The Congress party plans major initiatives to reinvigorate its presence in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Ravinder Sharma, the fact-finding team aims to address election setbacks and proposes grassroots strengthening. Party workers express optimism, provided corrective actions are implemented to counter opposing forces.
The Congress party is preparing significant initiatives to enhance its grassroots footing in Jammu and Kashmir. A fact-finding team, led by the state's Congress vice-president Ravinder Sharma, conveyed this during a visit to Rajouri, signaling the party's commitment to revitalize its local presence.
This development follows the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra's establishment of a fact-finding team. This initiative was prompted by the party's underwhelming performance in recent assembly elections, where they secured only six seats across the region.
While in Rajouri, party workers shared their election experiences and proposed forward strategies during discussions. Expressing confidence in the party's strength, they believe that taking strategic measures can effectively counter adversarial forces. The committee lauded the workers' dedication and highlighted upcoming efforts to rejuvenate the party at the grassroots level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
