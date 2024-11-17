Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Slams BJP Amid Maharashtra Elections

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar accused the BJP and PM Modi of spreading disinformation in Maharashtra. He expressed confidence that the MVA will win the November 20 assembly elections. Shivakumar highlighted Karnataka's fulfillment of poll promises, criticized BJP's unfulfilled promises, and campaigned for Congress in Latur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disinformation in Maharashtra, asserting all Karnataka poll guarantees have been fulfilled. He predicts victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Shivakumar elaborated on Congress-led Karnataka government's key initiatives, including financial assistance to homemakers and unemployed youth, health insurance, loan waivers, and free bus travel for women. Criticizing the BJP for unkept promises such as the Latur railway coach factory, he described inflated citizen burdens.

Appealing for support in Latur, Shivakumar backed Amit and Dhiraj Deshmukh, and launched the 'Latur Report' listing MLA Amit Deshmukh's contributions. BJP contenders Archana Patil Chakurkar and Ramesh Kashiram Karad have been nominated in the Latur seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

