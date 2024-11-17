Election Commission Orders BJP to Remove Controversial Video in Jharkhand

The Election Commission directed the Jharkhand BJP to remove a controversial video from social media platforms after receiving complaints from Congress and JMM. The complaints describe the video as misleading and malicious.

The Commission seeks an explanation from the state BJP for potentially violating the model code of conduct with the video's content. The chief electoral officer in Jharkhand is tasked with ensuring the video is promptly removed, coordinating with state IT authorities.

The video allegedly contains baseless allegations aimed at creating voter hostility towards JMM and its leaders. As Jharkhand's Assembly elections proceed, with the second phase on November 20, the Election Commission maintains oversight to ensure fair conduct.

