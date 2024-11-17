Shiromani Akali Dal Backs AAP in Key Punjab Bypoll
The Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to support AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa in the upcoming bypoll from the Dera Baba Nanak seat. This decision, made to defeat the Congress candidate, followed consultations with local party workers. The bypolls are scheduled for November 20.
- Country:
- India
The Shiromani Akali Dal announced its support for the AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa in the November 20 bypoll from the Dera Baba Nanak seat. This backing was confirmed by a committee led by Akali leader Sucha Singh Langah, the Aam Aadmi Party revealed on Sunday.
A 31-member committee, formed by Langah, met at the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib to decide who to support in the bypoll. According to the AAP's statement, the decision to back Randhawa was unanimous among the senior Akali workers present.
This support aims to consolidate efforts against the Congress candidate, with the Akali leadership emphasizing unity in the face of the upcoming electoral contest. The bypolls, requiring new representatives due to Lok Sabha elections of previous MLAs, will also include counting on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Krishnamoorthi Backs Harris for Historic Presidential Bid
Maharashtra CM Defends Ladli Behen Yojana Amid Congress Criticism
Congress vs. Modi: Clash Over Welfare Promises
Congress Defends Welfare Schemes Amidst Modi's Criticism
BJP Hits Back: Congress in 'Desperate Panic Mode', Says CR Kesavan