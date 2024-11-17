Left Menu

Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit Bolsters Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nigeria, marking the first trip by an Indian PM in 17 years. During his visit, he held talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasized the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, and was conferred with Nigeria's Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Brazil to attend the G20 Summit, concluding his first visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and engaged with the Indian community.

During his historic visit to Nigeria, the first by an Indian prime minister in 17 years, Modi was honored with Nigeria's Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this distinction after Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

Modi emphasized India's strategic partnership with Nigeria, focusing on enhancing ties in defense, energy, and trade. He also announced the dispatch of 20 tonnes of relief supplies for flood-affected Nigerians and concluded by acknowledging the 60,000-strong Indian expatriate community as a vital component of bilateral relations.

