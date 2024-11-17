Subhashini Ali Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics and Corporate Favoritism

In a scathing critique, former Member of Parliament and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Subhashini Ali has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in divisive politics and favoring corporate entities over public welfare. Ali, speaking at a public event, condemned the ruling party's alleged shift from addressing issues of employment, education, and welfare to propagating fear and hatred.

Ali argued that the current political strategy is dangerously focused on inducing fear against minority communities rather than supporting the youth and poor. She questioned the Home Minister's accountability regarding claims of rising infiltration, attributing it to electoral divisiveness rather than substantiated threats. Ali dubbed such narratives as detrimental to democracy, particularly when they exploit communal fears.

Turning her attention to economic matters, Ali criticized the government's tendency to favor corporate interests, citing instances in Mumbai where public resources are transferred to large corporations. She expressed alarm over such actions being termed governance, urging citizens to demand accountability from the ruling party, which she accuses of destabilization and prioritizing private gain over public welfare and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)