Samajwadi Party Slams BJP Amidst UP Assembly By-Poll Battle

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for its Assembly by-polls, prominent figures from the Samajwadi Party have launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP. Shivpal Yadav, a seasoned leader within the party, has accused the BJP of consistently deceiving the electorate and pointed to failing health services across the state.

Expressing confidence about the BJP losing all nine contested seats, Yadav highlighted multiple visits by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a sign of desperation. He condemned the BJP for attempting to influence the administration rather than ensuring fair elections, stating, 'Their health services are on ventilators,' and criticized the government's overall performance.

In a parallel development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed concerns over the changing dynamics as bypolls near. Addressing a rally, he criticized the lack of development focus and called on voters to support institutional improvements. The bypolls, slated for November 20, come amid promises of employment and better governance from the SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)