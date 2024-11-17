Left Menu

Biden Administration Lifts Weapon Restrictions for Ukraine

The Biden administration has removed restrictions on Ukraine using U.S. weapons for strikes in Russian territory. This policy shift allows Ukraine to conduct long-range attacks, potentially changing dynamics in the Ukraine-Russia war. The move comes amidst increasing Russian military advances and political uncertainties as Trump prepares to take office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:39 IST
In a significant policy shift, President Joe Biden's administration has lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided weapons to attack Russian territory. This decision allows Ukraine to plan long-range strikes, marking a pivotal change in U.S. involvement in the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian government, responding to persistent requests from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, intends to initiate these attacks using ATACMS rockets, which have a range of nearly 190 miles. While the White House refrained from commenting, this move aims to bolster Ukraine's military position amid concerning developments, including Russia's deployment of North Korean troops.

With the transition to President-elect Donald Trump looming, it remains uncertain if this policy will continue. Trump has criticized U.S. military aid to Ukraine, though some Republicans advocate for relaxed rules. The potential escalation has drawn warnings from Russia, indicating a tense international climate.

