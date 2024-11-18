Deadly Strike in Beit Lahiya: A Wake-Up Call

An early morning strike by Israeli forces in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, has resulted in the deaths of at least 30 individuals, as confirmed by the director of a local hospital.

In a harrowing account, hospital director Hosam Abu Safiya reported numerous injuries and fears that more bodies could be buried under the debris amid frantic rescue missions.

The Israeli military has justified its actions, labeling the targets as 'terrorist' sites, and noted continued operations to evacuate civilians from this increasingly volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)