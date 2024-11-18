Deadly Strike in Beit Lahiya: A Wake-Up Call
An Israeli military strike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people. The incident, reported by hospital director Hosam Abu Safiya, also left many wounded and more believed to be trapped under rubble. Ongoing efforts target 'terrorist' sites amid intensified conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:12 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An early morning strike by Israeli forces in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, has resulted in the deaths of at least 30 individuals, as confirmed by the director of a local hospital.
In a harrowing account, hospital director Hosam Abu Safiya reported numerous injuries and fears that more bodies could be buried under the debris amid frantic rescue missions.
The Israeli military has justified its actions, labeling the targets as 'terrorist' sites, and noted continued operations to evacuate civilians from this increasingly volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
