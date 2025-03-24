Left Menu

Tragic Night Unfolds at Las Cruces Park: Multiple Casualties Reported

Three people were killed and 15 others injured in a shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after an altercation at an unauthorized car show. Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man and two teens in connection with the incident as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lascruces | Updated: 24-03-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 05:14 IST
Tragic Night Unfolds at Las Cruces Park: Multiple Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a shooting on Friday night left three people dead and 15 injured. The chaos ensued after an altercation at an unauthorized car show hosting approximately 200 attendees.

Authorities have arrested Tomas Rivas, aged 20, and two 17-year-old males, suspected of involvement in the shooting. Additional charges are anticipated, though it remains unclear if the suspects have legal representation.

The Las Cruces Convention Center is providing support to the affected families, offering counseling and financial assistance. As investigations continue, local authorities are soliciting video evidence and information from the public to unravel the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025