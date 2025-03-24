Tragic Night Unfolds at Las Cruces Park: Multiple Casualties Reported

In a tragic incident at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a shooting on Friday night left three people dead and 15 injured. The chaos ensued after an altercation at an unauthorized car show hosting approximately 200 attendees.

Authorities have arrested Tomas Rivas, aged 20, and two 17-year-old males, suspected of involvement in the shooting. Additional charges are anticipated, though it remains unclear if the suspects have legal representation.

The Las Cruces Convention Center is providing support to the affected families, offering counseling and financial assistance. As investigations continue, local authorities are soliciting video evidence and information from the public to unravel the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)