Human Cost of Conflict: Palestinian Casualties Mount Amid Ongoing Strife

Palestinian health authorities have reported devastating casualties as a result of Israel's military operations in Gaza. According to their data, over 50,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict.

The health ministry's statement brings to light the grave toll of the war, indicating that at least 50,021 individuals have perished, with 113,274 wounded in the ongoing violence.

This harrowing information underscores the severe human cost that has characterized this conflict, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)