Human Cost of Conflict: Palestinian Casualties Mount Amid Ongoing Strife

According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The health ministry reports that 113,274 individuals have been wounded since the war began, highlighting the severe human cost of the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:09 IST
  • Egypt

Palestinian health authorities have reported devastating casualties as a result of Israel's military operations in Gaza. According to their data, over 50,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict.

The health ministry's statement brings to light the grave toll of the war, indicating that at least 50,021 individuals have perished, with 113,274 wounded in the ongoing violence.

This harrowing information underscores the severe human cost that has characterized this conflict, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and resolution.

