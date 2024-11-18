Biden Loosens Reins: Ukraine Greenlit for Strikes Inside Russia

The Biden administration has taken a notable step by allowing Ukraine to utilize U.S.-made weaponry for strikes into Russian territory, according to two U.S. officials and a knowledgeable source. This decision marks a significant shift in Washington's stance regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

With Ukraine planning long-range attacks shortly, the policy change emerges after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's persistent requests to target Russian military installations beyond its borders. This adjustment appears to be a reaction to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops, a move that has raised eyebrows in both Washington and Kyiv.

Despite skepticism from some U.S. officials about altering the conflict's trajectory, the move intends to enhance Ukraine's strategic position, potentially aiding in future peace negotiations. Meanwhile, the looming question is whether President-elect Donald Trump will reverse this decision upon taking office, given his critical stance on U.S. support for Ukraine.

