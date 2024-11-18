Left Menu

Biden Loosens Reins: Ukraine Greenlit for Strikes Inside Russia

The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons for strikes deep into Russia, signaling a significant policy shift. The move aims to bolster Ukraine's position against advancing Russian forces, although concerns remain about potential escalation. The decision comes just before Trump's presidency begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 01:01 IST
Biden Loosens Reins: Ukraine Greenlit for Strikes Inside Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has taken a notable step by allowing Ukraine to utilize U.S.-made weaponry for strikes into Russian territory, according to two U.S. officials and a knowledgeable source. This decision marks a significant shift in Washington's stance regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

With Ukraine planning long-range attacks shortly, the policy change emerges after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's persistent requests to target Russian military installations beyond its borders. This adjustment appears to be a reaction to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops, a move that has raised eyebrows in both Washington and Kyiv.

Despite skepticism from some U.S. officials about altering the conflict's trajectory, the move intends to enhance Ukraine's strategic position, potentially aiding in future peace negotiations. Meanwhile, the looming question is whether President-elect Donald Trump will reverse this decision upon taking office, given his critical stance on U.S. support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024